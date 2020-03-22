High input, low return posing challenges for T&D Region beef cattle producers

"These packing companies purchase animals according to their profit margin rather than relying solely on the demand of the consumer," he said. "Just because the consumer wants to eat a lot of beef doesn’t mean that a packer is willing to purchase cattle from the producer in a way that makes both the packer and the producer money."

The packer wants to purchase cattle on the low end from the producer and sell the product on the top end to the next entity in line, the retailer," Nelson said.

Nelson said that what this means is that the cattle inventory is slowly contracting.

"Regardless of how many animals are available in the inventory, packers are going to purchase based on their ability to make money," he said. "If the packers can increase their profit margin by slowing production, that is what they will do. At the end of the day, the packer is the one that puts money into the hands of the producer."

Another variable facing the cattle market is trade.

"There are currently so many global trade headlines, it can be overwhelming to try and keep up with them all," Nelson said.

Perhaps the biggest thing impacting beef in 2020 is African swine fever, Nelson said.