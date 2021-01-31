Progressions November 2020

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens
Tidal Wave Auto Spa is open for business at 3543 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.
The newly constructed Orangeburg site features the Ceramic Sea Gloss wash, a hydrophobic water repellency gloss that uses ceramic technology and works as a protectant.
Tidal Wave has been washing cars since 2004 and the newest Orangeburg location brings the company total to 55 locations nationwide in a total of eight states.
Google to provide internet help to OCSD
The Orangeburg County School District entered into a partnership with Google to increase rural broadband access across the school district.
The partnership would outfit school buses with high-gain antennas, which will be stronger than a typical hotspot and have a greater signal range, allowing more rural students to have internet access.
The partnership did not cost the district.
Bamberg County projects advancing
The new Rivers Bridge fire station ribbon-cutting and opening is planned for Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.
The county received $150,000 to construct the prefabricated, 2,000-square-foot fire substation.
The funding was through the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.
The construction of the substation will result in shorter response times and lower insurance rates for residents.
The county also entered into the prequalification phase of its plans to transform its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex.
Voters approved the work at the former hospital, which closed in 2012, as part of the second round of the 1% capital project sales tax.
Calhoun Annex Building to receive cost-saving upgrades
Dominion Energy announced it would place LED lights in the county's Annex Building, as well as the parking lot of the building.
The county did not have any upfront costs for the upgrades.
The lighting upgrades in the Annex Building will save the county close to $7,000 annually.
A new roof will also be installed on the Annex Building.
S.C. State receives $2M in IBM resources
IBM made $2 million in resources available to South Carolina State University through its IBM Academic Initiative.
The initiative is a program that provides historically Black colleges and universities' faculty and students with no-charge access to the most relevant tools for the job market.
Through the collaboration, students and faculty will have access to more technology, resources and skills development.
The academic collaboration will focus on several key areas, including cybersecurity, data science analytics, cloud, block chain, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
Local sites in historic network
South Carolina State University, Claflin University and Voorhees College are among several local sites to be included in the National Park Service’s newly established Reconstruction Era National Historic Network.
This national network, launched in March 2020, connects sites across the country that provide education, interpretation and research for the Reconstruction Era.
The site is managed by the South Carolina State Park system and interprets the stories of freedom, tenant farming and a school created shortly after the Civil War to provide education to the formerly enslaved.
Santee receives $500,000 for sewer
The Town of Santee received $500,000 for sewer system improvements from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority.
The City of Barnwell and the Town of Williston also each received $500,000 for sewer system improvements.
RIA grants are awarded twice a year through a competitive process that considers the need for improved public health, environmental protection, community sustainability and economic development.
Groups preserve 10 acres of battlefield at Eutaw Springs
About 10 more acres of the Battle of Eutaw Springs battlefield were acquired and will be permanently protected.
The S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust, the American Battlefield Trust and Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust announced in November their ability to preserve these additional 10 acres.
The property was protected through two separate transactions: acquisition by South Carolina Battleground Preservation and a conservation easement held by Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust.
Funding for the acquisition was provided by a grant from the federal American Battlefield Protection Program, as well as private donations.
The Revolutionary War Battle of Eutaw Springs helped solidify the patriots' control over the South from British forces.
Claflin professor leaves legacy
The family of the late Claflin University English professor Linda Hill donated $350,000 to the university to establish an endowed scholarship for students.
Hill was an associate professor in Claflin’s English Department at the time of her death in April 2019.
The donation was the largest by any current or former faculty member at Claflin.
The Writing Center, where Hill helped students develop and articulate their thoughts and ideas as writers, was named in her honor.