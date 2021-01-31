Progressions November 2020

The funding was through the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

The construction of the substation will result in shorter response times and lower insurance rates for residents.

The county also entered into the prequalification phase of its plans to transform its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex.

Voters approved the work at the former hospital, which closed in 2012, as part of the second round of the 1% capital project sales tax.

Calhoun Annex Building to receive cost-saving upgrades

Dominion Energy announced it would place LED lights in the county's Annex Building, as well as the parking lot of the building.

The county did not have any upfront costs for the upgrades.

The lighting upgrades in the Annex Building will save the county close to $7,000 annually.

A new roof will also be installed on the Annex Building.

S.C. State receives $2M in IBM resources