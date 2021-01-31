Progressions August 2020

Claflin University’s Mathematics and Computer Science Department received a $700,000 subaward from the Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization, sponsored by the National Nuclear Security Administration-U.S. Department of Energy.

The program will focus on three primary approaches: outreach and recruitment; education and training; and engagement and retention. Funds from the grant will also be used for scholarship awards to computer science and computer engineering majors during the grant period.

Voorhees gets $850K grant from BCBS

Voorhees College was awarded an $850,000 grant by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina as a part of efforts to demonstrate community investment and corporate citizenship to meet the critical financial needs of the institution as result of COVID-19.

Some of the investment will help Voorhees cover operational costs, e-learning platforms, instructional support, tuition scholarships and budget shortfalls. Most funding; however, will support specific priorities identified by the institution.

Providers get over $50M to cover COVID-19 expenses