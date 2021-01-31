Progressions August 2020

Master’s in nursing at Claflin
Claflin University’s proposal to establish a master of science in nursing program was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
The program is scheduled to begin during the 2021 fall semester.
Claflin will be the only historically Black college/university in the state to offer a bachelor's and master's degree in nursing.
Claflin has partnerships with several hospitals, including the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and Prisma Health, which has several sites in South Carolina.
Schools get internet funding
Aiken Electric Cooperative received $151,955 to construct and extend fiber cable from its network to the North Middle/High School and North Elementary School as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Construction began in October.
The broadband project will bring 1 gigabyte speed to the schools and will aim to offset some of the technological challenges that have come to light due to the coronavirus in the areas of education.
Claflin math, computer program awarded $700K
Claflin University’s Mathematics and Computer Science Department received a $700,000 subaward from the Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization, sponsored by the National Nuclear Security Administration-U.S. Department of Energy.
The program will focus on three primary approaches: outreach and recruitment; education and training; and engagement and retention. Funds from the grant will also be used for scholarship awards to computer science and computer engineering majors during the grant period.
Voorhees gets $850K grant from BCBS
Voorhees College was awarded an $850,000 grant by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina as a part of efforts to demonstrate community investment and corporate citizenship to meet the critical financial needs of the institution as result of COVID-19.
Some of the investment will help Voorhees cover operational costs, e-learning platforms, instructional support, tuition scholarships and budget shortfalls. Most funding; however, will support specific priorities identified by the institution.
Providers get over $50M to cover COVID-19 expenses
Health care providers in The T&D Region received more than $50 million in coronavirus funding relief to offset expenses related to treating individuals infected with COVID-19.
The Regional Medical Center alone received about $26.5 million in funding to offset its coronavirus-related expenses.
More than 80 other providers locally received at least $31.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Provider Relief Fund monies. The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, was the largest of the three federal stimulus laws enacted in response to the coronavirus.
Work underway on Bamberg solar project
Construction started on a six-megawatt solar facility in Bamberg County in August.
The Dominion Energy-owned facility will provide enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 1,000 homes.
The Denmark solar facility on Heritage Highway did not provide permanent jobs but did provide temporary construction jobs as well as jobs for its future maintenance.
Jean named director of student services
Hayward Renel Jean was named the Orangeburg County School District’s director of student services.
Jean directs social and emotional learning, behavioral support, school counselors, social services, alternative services, athletics, school health services and homebound instruction for the district.
Jean previously served as principal of Mellichamp Elementary School.
Original Six Foundation takes over summer book program
The Original Six Foundation (O6 Foundation) announced it would assume leadership of the My First Library program to provide South Carolina’s highest-need students with at-home libraries to encourage summer reading.
Established in 2016 by South Carolina Future Minds, the My First Library program allows early-childhood students to stay engaged and improve reading skills during summer months.
S.C. State seeks $2.5M for transportation center
South Carolina State University President James Clark in August announced the university is seeking about $2.5 million to advance research and education programs that address critical transportation challenges facing the state and nation.
The university envisions expanding its programs associated with transportation such as infrastructure engineering and mechanical and civil engineering departments.
Habitat finds new ways to serve
Edisto Habitat for Humanity continued to serve during the pandemic, including joining a statewide effort to provide thousands of masks to nonprofit organizations.
The Masking a Difference Day effort provided 175,000 masks and 2,800 gallons of hand sanitizer to nonprofit partners across the state. In total, over 300 organizations received supplies at 17 Habitat locations throughout South Carolina.
EHFH held its Masking a Difference Day Aug. 12. Orangeburg nonprofits were able to request supplies of personal protective equipment for operational support for volunteers, staff and clients.
EHFH also worked through A Brush with Kindness program to build ramps on homes of the needy in Orangeburg.
SCSU alum named CEO of Red Cross of S.C.
The American Red Cross of South Carolina named South Carolina State University alum Rod Tolbert as the agency's new CEO.
Tolbert replaced longtime CEO Louise Welch Williams.
In his new role, Tolbert oversees a region that consists of four local chapters and 42 counties across South Carolina. He will be based in Columbia.
Tolbert graduated from SCSU with a bachelor of arts in history with a minor in education.