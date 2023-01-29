PROGRESS/SEPTEMBER 2022: RMC, MUSC move toward partnership

Orangeburg and Calhoun counties gave the final OK to a partnership between the Regional Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina.

The approval complete is the first part of a process that could take some time to reach completion, according to county officials.

“The change will not be done overnight,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said during a special, called meeting of County Council at the end of September.

“There is a process in place for the change,” Young said.

Hospital employees and the public will be kept abreast of all the significant decisions and changes during the transition process, he said.

Both Young and county attorney D'Anne Haydel will be a part of the transition team and will keep council and the public abreast of any updates.

“There will be a coordinated campaign for information that will be going out from MUSC and TRMC and the county as well to push out information about the process,” Young said.

He added, “MUSC has already been working with RMC to come up with information they will put out. They will meet with employees so everybody understands what is going on.”

Haydel echoed Young.

“This is a project that is involved in a heavily regulated area,” Haydel said. “There are licensing agencies and not just one, but several.”

“Sometimes people think that because something doesn't happen right away that means trouble, but it doesn't,” Haydel said. “This is a process. Several other counties have been through this process. It doesn't happen overnight.”

“Our council and Calhoun County have both set up the framework so we can complete that transaction,” Haydel said. “It will take time.

“I hope no one panics unnecessarily.”

Haydel said due diligence could slow things down in the process.

Council gave unanimous final approval to the RMC and the MUSC partnership. The deadline was Oct. 1.

Orangeburg and Calhoun counties jointly own the hospital, and both had to approve the change. Calhoun County Council also approved the partnership.