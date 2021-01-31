PROGRESS SEPTEMBER 2020: Samaritan House reopens for homeless in Orangeburg; local governments, private donors joined forces for reopening

French thanked O’Cain Construction for handling the majority of the electrical and plumbing work; ServPro for handling the removal of mold and mildew and cleaning the building; the Wannamaker Agency Inc. and Robert Bryant & Son for ensuring the facility is properly insured and Allied Air for donating the heating and air-conditioning units.

“This is no small feat here. It took determination, it took will power, it took strength, commitment to move from hope to reality. It was done with enthusiasm and with passion. In essence, the re-opening of the Samaritan House is an enduring example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together and addresses a significant need,” Butler said.

During its first few months of operations, the Samaritan House continued to see an outpouring of support from the community through donations and monetary gifts.

The house has received a 2012 Chevrolet quad cab pickup truck from Dominion Energy; a riding lawnmower from Husqvarna; a commercial, upright freezer from Chick-fil-A; another freezer donated by Jamison Pharmacy, and a third freezer donated by Diane Ferrier of Orangeburg.

Also, Dempsey Wood Products donated two picnic tables and three lawn chairs. Someone even donated a bicycle, which residents use for trips to the store.