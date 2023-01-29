PROGRESS/OCTOBER 2022: SCSU, Clemson pursuing ‘future of agriculture’

Local farmers could receive federal money to implement “climate smart” production practices through a $70 million grant provided to South Carolina State University and Clemson University.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant will provide $22 million to S.C. State and $48 million to Clemson.

“The funding will allow South Carolina State to train our ag scholars and our agribusiness students with real applications to meet the changing demands of the industry,” S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said during an October announcement of the project in Orangeburg.

“Today, we certainly look forward to being on the cutting edge of issues that impact the world's climate change,” he said.

Conyers added, “This is indeed a very historic day.”

The universities, which are the state’s land-grant institutions, have established strategic partnerships with 27 regional entities to develop a pilot project that will focus on small and underserved, minority producers.

The five-year project will provide technical and financial support to peanut, vegetable, beef cattle and forestry farmers. It will aim to measure and verify carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, identify benefits associated with the practices and support markets for the products.

S.C. State was to develop the process for recruiting and enrolling farmers into the project.

The grant has been touted by officials as the largest single award from a federal agency in the history of both universities.

It is one of only three projects awarded over $70 million and one of only two projects dedicated to a single state.

The $70 million in funding is part of an initial funding pool for the grant.

The USDA is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding pool.

Clyburn said, “This is an opportunity for us to bring these two land-grant land institutions together.” He noted the funding will focus on small and underserved farmers.

Clyburn said too many people leave the state searching for opportunities.

“With this program, we can do a lot to reverse that trend so these families can find a future here where they belong and stop the brain drain,” Clyburn said. “I thank you in advance for making this a successful effort.”

Clemson University Associate Dean Paula Agudelo, the project lead, said the project will aim to bring together organic and conventional growers.

“We expect that this effort will increase the acreage and the number of farmers using cover crops, prescribed grazing, reduced tillage and other conservation practices that will not only benefit greenhouse gases but also improve water quality, biodiversity, and, most of all, the well-being of the greater farming community in the state,” Agudelo said.

“We will be recruiting producers to implement climate smart practices on a voluntary basis on working farms,” Agudelo continued. “These recruitment events will be conducted in different geographic regions of the state and will be directed to enroll a representation of management styles and farm sizes.”

The funding will help offset the cost of implementing practices and provide educational opportunities, technical assistance and demonstrations for farmers.

The project will decrease carbon emissions, increase carbon sequestration, improve soil health and create markets for growers, said Dr. Lamin Drammeh, director of Strategic Initiatives, Evaluations and External Affairs at the SCSU 1890 Research and Extension program.

“It is a monumental responsibility and task,” Drammeh said.