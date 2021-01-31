PROGRESS OCTOBER 2020: $85M solar farm planned; Orangeburg County called a ‘leader in renewable energy’

“As Orangeburg County continues to be a leader in renewable energy, we are pleased to see the addition of this project that not only provides the benefit of clean energy for our residents and businesses, but also provides economic opportunities for our communities," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to supply clean, renewable energy.”

Orangeburg County has announced over $500 million in new solar investment over the last three years, leading the state, Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said.

“The beauty of the solar farm is that there is no direct cost associated with these types of investments," Robinson said.

"These types of projects generate over several hundred thousand dollars annually. There are no impacts on schools, no impacts on water and sewer,” he said.

Robinson says at the beginning of the solar farm's life, the tax impact is about $500,000 annually before tapering down during the life of the investment.

Currently, the property is taxed for agriculture and generates less than $10,000 in taxes annually, Robinson said.

"This is a significant jump," he said.