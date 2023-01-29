PROGRESS NOVEMBER 2022: Pet Supplies Plus making its home in Orangeburg

Michigan-based Pet Supplies Plus expects to begin operations at its 534,702-square-foot Orangeburg distribution plant in February and March.

Pet Supplies Plus announced plans in August 2022 to invest $53 million and create 275 new jobs over the next five years. About $37.8 million of the company’s investment will be spent on land and buildings and $15.2 million on machinery and equipment.

It’s locating in the $25 million building in the Shamrock Commerce Center industrial park on U.S. Highway 301 near Interstate 26.

The company will be served by the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities with power, water, gas and sewer.

Harper Contractors out of Texas is the general contractor for the project.

The facility will enable Pet Supplies Plus to increase its distribution capabilities across the Southeast, according to plant manager William Peay said. The company will distribute primarily by truck.

The new operation will be the company’s fourth distribution center located within the United States.

It has a 735,000-square-foot distribution center in Seymour, Indiana as well as smaller facilities in Pennsylvania and Texas.

The Orangeburg plant will be its second largest.

The company’s customers are its nearly 640 stores across the Southeast and Midwest, Peay said. There are corporate and franchise stores.

The Orangeburg facility was built to accommodate the company’s growth.

The company distributes dog food, cat litter, cat food, pet toys and decorative clothing for animals.

“It ranges – if it is something a dog, a cat or bird or fish or even a lizard can deal with, we sell it,” Peay said.

Orangeburg was in a “close heat” with Douglas, Georgia, when Pets Supplies Plus was trying to decide where to locate.

“The decision was made just through the great partnership I think the leadership team had with the authorities here in Orangeburg that brought them here,” as well as the package offered to the company, Peay said. “It was just enough to get us to decide to make Orangeburg a home.”

Founded in 1988, Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is one of the largest pet retail franchises in the United States, offering customers a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods and services.

For more information on opportunities with Pet Supplies Plus, visit the company’s careers page at www.petsuppliesplus.com.