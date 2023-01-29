PROGRESS/JANUARY 2023: Bamberg gets $4M for spec building

Bamberg County will use $4 million from the Savannah River Site settlement to construct a new industrial speculative building at the CrossRhodes Industrial Park.

“The addition of this speculative building will position CrossRhodes Industrial Park for quicker company recruitment, occupancy and production, which will create a positive economic impact for Bamberg County,” County Council Chairman Spencer Donaldson said in a Bamberg County January 2023 press release.

The park is located at 61 Innovation Drive off of U.S. Highway 301 in Bamberg County.

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said, “The construction of an industrial speculative building in the CrossRhodes Industrial Park is a critical step in recruiting and securing an industry that can provide needed jobs to Bamberg County residents and encourage economic growth in one of the state’s poorest counties.”

Preston also acknowledged key collaborators, saying “We are so appreciative of the efforts of Sen. Brad Hutto, Rep. Justin Bamberg and South Carolina Alliance Executive Director Danny Black to help Bamberg County secure these funds. “This endeavor would not be possible without their support.”

After years of litigation, on Aug. 31, 2020, the state of South Carolina settled its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Energy.

The DOE agreed to pay South Carolina $600 million ($525 million after attorney fees were paid) for pulling out of the Mixed Dioxide Fuel Fabrication Facility project at the Savannah River Site and leaving toxic, radioactive fuel at the site for years.

As a result, the federal government has until 2037 to remove 34 tons of plutonium from the site.

Last September, Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Legislature finally reached an agreement on how to disperse the funds. The majority of the funds were allocated to Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties, since they were the most negatively impacted.