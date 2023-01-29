PROGRESS/FEBRUARY 2022: Orangeburg improving all 14 city playgrounds

The City of Orangeburg in February announced it was upgrading its parks and playgrounds.

“For many years, parks were thought of simply as places for sports, recreation, preservation of open space and social gatherings,” said Shaniqua Simmons, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation. “The role of parks has become much greater as the scope and impact of parks increasingly influences quality of life, economic development, health and many other aspects of life.”

“We need to keep up with the trends of the community,” Simmons said. “We know that playgrounds and parks are essential. We know that you build relationships and friendships in parks. We just want the community to have a safe, enjoyable place to come and bring their families.”

The city upgraded all 14 of its playgrounds.

The city's capital funds were used for the projects. The total cost of the upgrades was about $45,000.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said, “It is important that we take pride in our community and strive to offer the best services to the citizens of Orangeburg.

“The upgrades to our parks and playgrounds benefit all of our citizens and offer recreational opportunities for all ages. We want to showcase the beauty of Orangeburg and this is one way that we are able to do that.”

City Administrator Sidney Evering said, “We want people to have pride in their community and pride in their city and to give them something they can be proud of.

“We know the importance of parks to the overall welfare to the community and want to make sure our citizens have parks they can enjoy and feel proud of.”

The upgrades to the parks included the replacement of fall material around park equipment, replacement of benches, trash receptacles, swings, signage, landscaping improvements, painting,