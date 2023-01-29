PROGRESS/DECEMBER 2022: Phoenix celebrates expansion; company invests $6.2M in Bamberg

BAMBERG – A Bamberg County industry celebrated the $6.2 million expansion of its manufacturing plant in December.

The expansion brought the majority of Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing Company’s operations under one roof.

“This makes our front-end processes more efficient, more accurate and provides our customers with better service,” Phoenix CEO Russell Hurst told those gathered for the celebratory event at the Bamberg plant.

The company’s administrative functions were previously located across the street from Phoenix’s manufacturing plant on Main Highway in Bamberg.

The expansion has brought the company’s sales, customer service, quality and engineering production, scheduling and purchasing groups under one roof. Only the shipping department will remain separate.

Company officials say the change could pave the way for bringing outsourced services in-house and the creation of about 20 new jobs over the next five years.

Phoenix recently hired 18 new employees, bringing its total to about 124.

The expansion also included the enlargement of the company’s breakroom and parking lot to serve 150 people.

Phoenix has been an aviation supplier at least since the late 1990s. From 2000 to 2019, it saw its revenues double thanks to its aviation customers.

As Phoenix was finalizing its plans for expansion, COVID hit and “our number-one industry, aviation, collapsed,” Hurst said.

“Many aviation suppliers our size laid off up to 60% of their workforce, but not us,” he said.

Management went to the company’s board of directors and stressed that they did not want to lay off employees and they also wanted to proceed with the investment.

“Our board and our owners understood that we would come back stronger if we invested during the business slowdown,” Hurst said. And that’s what happened.

The company expanded its business with existing and new customers in other markets. Now that aviation is beginning to recover, Hurst is very excited about the next few years.

The company has manufactured parts for the space shuttle, the Mars Rover and the Apollo Moon landing, as well as the U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team and NASCAR racing teams.

Phoenix Specialty has been manufacturing components such as specialty washers and other custom parts that go into other companies’ assembly lines.

Customers are in a number of industries including agriculture, medicine, nuclear, electric motors and aviation.

The company now ships more than 9,000 different parts to more than 2,000 clients each year throughout the United States. About 5% of shipments are international.