PROGRESS 2021-22: Orangeburg County's big year with libraries, parks, industry and more

The coronavirus pandemic made most of the headlines in 2021, causing a ripple effect on the economy and supply chain.

Even so, Orangeburg County continued to move forward during the year with a number of key developments.

The year 2021 saw much activity, including the construction and opening of new libraries, a conference center, upgrades and additions to local parks and industrial announcements.

"Through the hard work and dedication of the staff and leadership of County Council, we have been able to weather the storm of COVID-19 and keep the county in a position to move forward in economic development and community development," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. "We are seeing a lot of interest in the county from a housing standpoint and still getting a lot of looks for retail and economic development."

"A lot of that was made possible by the planning we did at the beginning of the virus, to the long-term changes that we put in place not just for a specific time period," he said.

Young praised the men and women of the Regional Medical Center, Emergency Medical Services, volunteer firefighters and law enforcement for their stepping up to the plate during the pandemic.

Library construction

The Orangeburg County Library System had quite a busy year in 2021.

On Nov. 1, the county cut the ribbon on the new $9.2 million, 50,000-square-foot library and conference center.

The library at 1654 Russell St. consists of an art studio, computer lab, meeting rooms, a movie screen in an outdoor amphitheater and walking track.

There are special story-time spaces and twice the number of computers as the previous library location.

Two meeting rooms are included in the new library, one which holds approximately 200 people and a smaller one accommodating 10 to 15 people.

The computer lab has 48 public computers and items are allocated according to sections. There is also a children's' area and a family room.

The facility's adjoining conference center, complete with a separate parking area, can seat approximately 400 and accommodate twice as many standing.

The library provides patrons more parking and space than its previous location on Louis Street.

Bowman

A new 4,000-square-foot library has been built in Bowman as well as the Matthews Park near the library.

The new library features a parking lot, crosswalk, playground, dedicated children’s and quiet reading room space, and the ability to have indoor and outdoor programming.

Matthews Park has also been under construction across the street. The park is named after retired Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman, who helped with funding of the library.

The library is located at 4585 Savannah Highway

North

A new 3,000-square-foot library opened in North in February 2021.

Work began on the library in January 2020.

The library is significantly larger than the 800 square feet of the previous branch. The new library will have more space for public computers and more room for dedicated programming and public meeting space.

The North library also has its own parking lot.

The old North branch library only had two or three public computers. The new one has eight to 10.

The library also has dedicated programming space, and a dedicated meeting room.

It is the first county library in the town.

Young described the libraries as 'transformative."

"We’re looking forward to those because anytime we can grow those areas, it makes a difference,” he said during a December interview.

Parks and trails

Orangeburg

The county has touted the upcoming Lake Edisto park project, a 32-acre, $1.9 million penny-tax-funded project, which is located on Lake Edisto Road across from Camp Anderson. It will include boardwalks to the river, walking trails, a dog park, Department of Natural Resources offices, fitness stations and a community building.

The project is being built in County Council District 6 with proceeds from the 1% capital projects sales tax.

Holly Hill, Eutawville, Vance

A literacy trail at Gilmore Park in Holly Hill opened in October 2021.

The trail, called “David’s Walk,” takes readers on a foot path in learning about autism, while asking participants to sometimes sing, count, skip or recite the alphabet before reaching the next “page” of the story.

Thirty-two wooden posts connected to boards are spaced out in short distances, and each board engages the reader in a story.

It’s the first installment of this type of literacy trail in Orangeburg County. Two more trails opened, one in Eutawville and the other in Vance.

The Holly Hill trail is called “David’s Walk” after a local child, David, who is autistic.

Funding for the trail, along with the two additional reading trails, came from a $30,000 grant.

Eutawville

Work was also being done on the Indian Bluff park, which will include improvements to the boat ramp area, beach area, walking trail, signs and parking. The county also plans to add rental cabins to the site in the future.

Springfield

Goodland Park in Springfield received $8,000 in renovations, which include installation of additional lighting.

North

Carson Park, located just outside of North on Highway 321, was also cited for renovations to include lighting improvements, installation of cameras, and dock and boat ramp repairs.

The park is one of the county's most frequented landings.

Historic renovation

The Town of Branchville received $25,000 from the county's Tax and Tourism Committee to renovate the historic Branchville Freight Depot.

The town’s renovation plans include making improvements to reflect the railroad history and making the venue an event hall that can host weddings, reunions and speaking engagements.

The town is home to the Raylrode Daze Festivul recognizing the world’s oldest railroad junction.

Laying the groundwork

Santee, Elloree, Vance, Eutawville

Tri-County Electric Cooperative received tax breaks from Orangeburg County to expand broadband internet infrastructure to all cooperative customers.

The project will bring high-speed service to every Tri-County member in the Santee, Elloree, Vance and Eutawville areas. Non-members will also have access if they are within the cooperative's service area.

The cooperative started the project in December 2020 and expects it to be finished by June 2022.

Public safety

Bowman

The county in September awarded West Columbia-based Lyn-Rich Contracting Company a contract to build an indoor shooting range in Bowman.

The shooting range is designed to provide more opportunities for law enforcement training. It would be located off Homestead Road in Bowman. The county already has an outdoor shooting range on the property, which will remain.

Health care

Santee

The Regional Medical Center is planning to build a $3 million urgent care facility in Santee. The planning process had begun in December 2021.

Orangeburg County gifted the hospital the property as its current urgent care center in Santee is too small.

The construction of the urgent care center will be paid for with Orangeburg County capital projects sales tax money.

There is no timeline on when construction will begin or when the new urgent care center will open.

The land is located near the Santee Recreation and Water Park on Bass Drive. An EMS substation will also be a part of the urgent care center.

Eutawville

The county has also added an EMS building onto the existing Eutawville fire station at 503 Dawson St.

The EMS building is a total of about 2,560 square feet with the living quarters being 1,280 square feet, including an office, day room, a rest and relaxation room, two bedrooms and storage. The bay area is 1,280 square feet.

The station will house a paramedic, EMT and driver.

Furry friends

Orangeburg

Orangeburg County is looking to expand the Animal Control facilities.

Orangeburg-based Skip Welch Construction has the contract. The project will cost $491,496.

The project includes the addition of a medical facility and more space to house animals. The project was initially expected to be completed in 2022 but due to supply costs it has been delayed.

Attracting industry

Despite the struggle of supply chain issues and workforce shortages, industries continued to look at Orangeburg County in 2021.

The county, through its capital project sales tax and matching opportunities with state and federal grants and private partnerships, has prepared Orangeburg County for industrial growth.

The county has also been in the forefront of providing industrial investment incentives and promoted workforce technical training to prepare for 21st century industrial needs.

Orangeburg

Construction started on a 100,000-square-foot industrial facility for INDEVCO Plastics in Orangeburg.

INDEVCO, a world leader in packaging products, announced a $22 million investment and the creation of 50 new jobs in March.

The company will be located at 715 Prosperity Drive within the Orangeburg County Industrial Park.

Santee

Construction began at the 1,322-acre “South Carolina Gateway Industrial Park,” formerly JAFZA Magna Park.

A 125,000-square-foot speculative building is under construction at the park with other plans to build a 250,000-square foot building.

The park's master plan projects upwards of 6.5 million square feet of building space. About 350 acres are currently available for sale or build-to-suit development.

The park has had some interest from manufacturing and warehousing/distribution companies in the automotive, wood products, agribusiness and distribution logistics sectors.

Orangeburg

Construction began in June on a road onto property at the new, 745-acre Orangeburg County Power Site Industrial Park.

The new park is located on U.S. Highway 21, about 1-1/2 miles south of U.S. Highway 178. It is roughly across the street from The Okonite plant.

The county and city will be partnering on the development of the site. The site is touted as ideal for heavy manufacturing. Of the 745 acres, about 725 can be developed.

A speculative building may be built to make it more attractive to industry.

The park is serviced by Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities. The park also has Norfolk Southern Rail access. It is the 10th industrial park in the county.

Orangeburg

The county also broke ground on a new industrial park at U.S. Highway 301 near the Interstate 26 interchange.

It is to develop the 242-acre park behind the 7-Eleven travel center currently under construction near Exit 154.

The project, which includes about 162 developable acres, is identified as the Shamrock Commerce Center. The park will be served by the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities with power, water, gas and sewer.

As a part of the project, a $25 million, 534,702-square-foot speculative building will be a part of the project. The building is touted as the largest speculative building built in the Midlands -- ever.

The building is completely privately funded.

The industrial park is the county's 11th.

Santee

Georgia-based Premium Peanut announced in September its plans to invest $64.3 million and bring 130 new jobs to Orangeburg County.

Portions of the new peanut-shelling facility are expected to be operational by the spring of 2022.

It will be the state's first peanut-shelling plant.

The company's customers consist of major snack, candy and peanut butter manufacturers domestically, as well as customers in more than 30 countries around the world.

Premium Peanut is owned by over 400 peanut growers throughout Georgia and now South Carolina.

Orangeburg

Turkish-based BRN Sleep Products -- a supplier of mattresses, box spring beds, covers and ready-made brands -- is expected to invest $4.3 million and create more than 300 new jobs in Orangeburg County over the next five years.

Orangeburg is the company's flagship manufacturing plant in the United States.

The company will locate at 3771 Cameron Road (U.S. Highway 33) near Exit 149. It is housed in the former Utica Tool building.

Neeses

Magnolia Solar LLC, located at 238 Juniper St. in Neeses, announced it would invest $46.2 million in solar equipment and panels.

As part of the investment, the county would pay $105,000 annually for the next 30 years with an additional $100,000 paid in the first year.

No new full-time jobs were promised as part of the project.

