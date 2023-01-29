PROGERSS/MARCH 2022: Italian fabric manufacturer to locate in Orangeburg County

An Italian fabric maker announced in March 2022 it was locating manufacturing operations in Orangeburg County.

Pratrivero USA Inc., a division of Pratrivero Nonwovens, announced it was investing $17.6 million and creating 34 new jobs in the former Mayer Industries building at 3777 Industrial Boulevard. Industrial Boulevard is near Interstate 26’s Exit 145.

The investment includes $6.5 million in buildings and $11.1 million in machinery and equipment. The 34 new jobs will be realized within the next three years.

Headquartered in Italy and family-owned and operated for 14 generations, Pratrivero Nonwovens provides fabrics used in a variety of sectors including furnishings, advertising banners, footwear, packaging and the automotive industry.

Located at 3777 Industrial Blvd. in Orangeburg, Pratrivero USA’s Orangeburg County facility will produce stitchbond, a nonwoven fabric produced by mechanical bonding of fiber layers with continuous filaments. The facility will also include distribution operations.

“Pratrivero USA is looking forward to being part of the Orangeburg County industrial family. We are very excited about this new investment and feel by choosing such a great location and working with the wonderful people in this community, we will succeed," Pratrivero USA President Paolo Barberis Canonico said in March.

"The approach that Orangeburg County has taken to include a training program with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to help us find and train people specifically for our industry is a wonderful benefit for Pratrivero USA and the people we will be hiring.”

Pratrivero would be the 29th international company to call Orangeburg County home. There are about 17 different countries with a manufacturing presence in Orangeburg County.

Officials locally and across the state praised the announcement.

The origins of Pratrivero S.p.A, as it it known today, go way back.

The first official reference to a textile activity by the family as fabric manufacturers is documented in a manuscript of the Municipality of Trivero, Aug. 20, 1663, according to the company's website.

Ajmo Barbero, namesake of the family's ancestors, is recorded on a payment made to the Duke of Savoy and the local feudal lord, made partly in cash and partly using a fabric, "the grey twill," as the object of the payment, according to the company's website.

The company also has a plant in Greenville, as well as two in Italy. The company's Greenville plant specializes in interior filler and exterior covers and borders primarily for mattresses.