RMC safety grade improves
The Regional Medical Center improved in the area patient safety, according to fall 2019 survey by a national hospital safety watchdog group.
The Leapfrog Group gave RMC a "D" in its fall 2019 survey of hospital safety across the nation. This is up from an “F” the hospital received in the fall of 2018.
The 2019 fall results showed the hospital performed below average in 17 out of 28 patient safety measures and above average in 11 safety measures.
This is improved from the 23 out of 28 below-average score the hospital received last year.
RMC also received an award from the S.C. Hospital Association for achieving 30 months with zero knee replacement surgical site infections and 48 months with zero central line-associated bloodstream infections in the Intensive Care Unit.
Law firm donates 250 turkeys
For the sixth consecutive year, the law firm of Lanier & Burroughs donated turkeys to those in Orangeburg who may needed a little help for Thanksgiving dinner.
Local families, churches and non-profit organizations gathered in the parking lot of the firm's office on St. Matthews Road to receive 250 frozen turkeys.
Attorney Lewis Lanier noted, “It’s all worth it when you see people that might need a little help to give it to them, if you can.”
Attorney Shane Burroughs said, “We are thankful for the continued opportunity to represent and help the people of Orangeburg, and for our ability to give back this holiday season.”
Orangeburg YMCA pools, more renovated
The pools and several other areas around the Orangeburg County YMCA were renovated.
The renovations included the resurfacing of the competition pool, therapy pool and the natatorium ceiling, walls and doors.
A new dehumidification system and new rooftop HVAC systems will be installed. The facility’s sprinkler system will also be updated.
The renovations and maintenance were scheduled to be completed Jan. 31.
Sewer grant extends service to Edisto High
Orangeburg County received a $1.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan and a $1.5 million USDA grant to extend sewer lines in the Orangeburg County-West Edisto Sewer System.
The project will extend sewer to Edisto High School and will mean between 80 and 100 residential customers will be able to tap into public wastewater if they so choose. Currently, the homes are on septic systems.
The county hopes to put the project out to bid in the spring of 2020 and complete it in the spring of 2021.
SCSU cyber defense recognized
South Carolina State University was designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
S.C. State says it is the first and only historically black institution in South Carolina to receive this designation.
The designation is for the university's bachelor’s degree in computer science with cybersecurity program and is valid through the year 2024.
Bamberg County dedicates 3 new fire trucks
Bamberg County Fire Services dedicated the district's new trucks.
The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development provided grants and loaned the funding for the trucks, which replaced the old, unreliable equipment in Ehrhardt, Olar and Little Swamp fire substations.
Orangeburg barber school makes move to new building
Barber Tech Academy, a post-secondary master barber school located at 1650 Russell Street, celebrated its grand opening at its new location Nov. 7.
The school is located in the former Rhoad's Cleaners building across the street from the former Piggly Wiggly.
Barber Tech expanded its services into the 4,200-square-foot building in an effort to educate more students with a larger number of amenities.
The school had been located at 1521 Russell St. at the former U.S. Army recruitment office.
Grant to preserve Trinity UMC legacy
Trinity United Methodist Church received $500,000 to help preserve its historical structures that played a significant role during the civil rights movement.
The Historic Preservation Fund grants were provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service.
The grant will be used to restore and refurbish the windows in the sanctuary of the church, and address water intrusion problems with the church’s exterior walls, Lott stated.
Tisdale honored for service to alma mater
Claflin University honored its long-serving former president by naming a building after him: the Henry N. Tisdale Molecular Science Research Center.
The building was chosen to honor Tisdale due to his background in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
The center was constructed in 2010. It houses the Chemistry Department and a forensics science lab.
Downtown building being renovated
The three-story brick building at the corner of Amelia and Middleton streets is being renovated for potential use as office space.
The building is owned by Orangeburg Realtor Kenneth Middleton.
Middleton wants to expand his offices into the 1,350-square-foot building.
Restoration work began in late September and early October. Estimates are that it will take between three to four months for the project to be complete.
League of the Arts seeks to restore historic home
The Orangeburg League of the Arts is looking to restore the former Dukes-Harley Funeral Home on Russell Street.
The league would like to see it used for a variety of things, including an art and antique gallery, frame shop, a wedding chapel, dance studio, place for art instruction classes and event venue.
Full restoration efforts began Oct. 21
The building was destroyed by a fire about two years ago.
The group was given the building in April 2016. Since then, a new roof has been placed on it and the building has been cleaned out.
