INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: COVID can't stand up to Orangeburg County manufacturers

As the coronavirus pandemic continued and inflation soared, Orangeburg County industries and manufacturers continued to put out product.

Some even expanded operations, and there were others that announced they would locate their operations in the county.

The year 2021 represented over $100 million in announced capital investment and over 400-plus new jobs to the area.

"Orangeburg County’s business climate and quality of life continue to attract new companies and new high-quality jobs," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said, noting the capital investments and job creation are record numbers. "We are busy and I am confident more exciting developments are on the horizon."

"Our community has so much to offer – a unique, friendly, pro-business environment with an incredible location midway on the East Coast," Robinson said. "The people of Orangeburg County are hardworking, focused and highly skilled. This is a place where businesses can succeed."

Despite the challenges facing the economic sector, development in The T&D Region continued over the last year.

Here are some of the highlights of the projects announced in Orangeburg County over the last year.

Premium Peanut

Headlining 2021-22 in economic development was Georgia-based Premium Peanut announcing in September that it would establish operations in Orangeburg County.

The grower-owned peanut-shelling company said it would invest $64.3 million and create 130 new jobs. Premium Peanut plans to invest $27.5 million in buildings and $36.8 million in equipment over five years.

The company in late March announced it was locating to the South Carolina Gateway Industrial Park in Santee. It is breaking ground on a 220,000-square-foot building on about 42 acres off Lambert Street and Hannah Drive. The industrial park consists of about 1,322 acres near the U.S. 301 and U.S. 95 interchange.

It will be the state's first peanut-shelling plant.

Portions of the new facility are expected to be operational by late spring 2022.

Allied Air expansion

Allied Air Enterprises, a subsidiary of Lennox International, held a groundbreaking in April on its new, 405,000-square-foot warehouse at the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park.

The $35.7 million facility is located next to the existing 550,000-square-foot building at 355 Millennium Drive. The expansion increased the company’s manufacturing, distribution and storage capabilities. About 20 new jobs were touted as a result of the expansion.

BRN Sleep Products

Another major acquisition was Turkish-based BRN Sleep Products, which announced in July its plans to invest $4.3 million and create more than 300 new jobs in Orangeburg County over the next five years.

BRN Sleep Products is a supplier of online mattresses, box spring beds, covers and ready-made brands.

The company will locate at 3771 Cameron Road (U.S. Highway 33) near Exit 149. It is housed in the former Utica Tool building.

The plant will manufacture a new product line, which will help to increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

U.S. 301 Industrial park/spec building

In late summer, Orangeburg County announced it plans to build a new industrial park at U.S. Highway 301 near the Interstate 26 interchange.

The 242-acre park will be located behind the 7-Eleven travel center currently under construction near Exit 154.

The project, which includes about 162 acres for development, is identified as the Shamrock Commerce Center.

The industrial park will be anchored by a $25 million speculative building in the park. The 534,702-square-foot structure is billed as the largest speculative building built in the Midlands -- ever.

The building is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The industrial park is the county's 11th.

7-Eleven

The first project underway in the park is a 6,600-square-foot 7-Eleven. The business is slated to open in the third quarter of 2022. The company broke ground on the project in May. The project promises about 29 new jobs.

SC Gateway Industrial Park

The year saw movement at the 1,322-acre South Carolina Gateway Industrial Park property.

A 125,000-square-foot expandable Class A structure with tilt walls that can be subdivided for smaller users is currently under construction at the Santee park.

The park's master plan projects upwards of 6.5 million square feet of building space. About 350 acres are currently available for sale or build-to-suit development.

About 806 acres of the site can be developed.

The site also has access to CSX rail.

Power Site

Construction began in June on a road at the new 745-acre Orangeburg County Power Site Industrial Park.

The new park is located on U.S. Highway 21 about 1-1/2 miles south of U.S. Highway 178. It is roughly across the street from The Okonite plant.

The county and city will be partnering on the development of the site.

The roadwork is being funded with a $600,000 site readiness development grant from the S.C. Department of Commerce. There will be no expense to the county for the road project.

Other developments

Neeses solar farm Magnolia Solar announced in December it would make an additional $46.2 million investment on equipment and solar panels. There are no new jobs as a result of the investment.

There have also been extensions of new roadways for the Shamrock Commerce Park and the John W. Matthews Industrial Park.

