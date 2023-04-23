A pet supply company announced in August 2022 that it plans to establish a distribution center in Orangeburg County.

Michigan-based Pet Supplies Plus LLC is to invest $53 million and create 275 new jobs over the next five years in the county.

“The new distribution center is a win-win for the Orangeburg community, Pet Supplies Plus and pet parents across the United States,” Pet Supplies Plus Chief Executive Officer Chris Rowland said.

“The distribution center will create highly desirable logistics jobs, as well as allow for efficient distribution of a wide assortment of pet products to Pet Supplies Plus stores in the region,” he said.

About $37.8 million of Pet Supplies Plus’ investment will be spent on land and buildings and $15.2 million on machinery and equipment.

Operations are expected to began earlier this year.

The company located in the $25 million, 534,702-square-foot building at the Shamrock Commerce Center industrial park on U.S. Highway 301 near Interstate 26. County economic development officials say it’s the largest speculative building built in the Midlands. The building is privately funded.

The facility will enable Pet Supplies Plus to increase its distribution capabilities across the Southeast, according to a press release issued by the S.C. Department of Commerce. The new operation will be the company’s fourth distribution center located within the United States.

“Orangeburg County welcomes Pet Supplies Plus to our community,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said. “Pet Supplies Plus’ decision to locate in Orangeburg County is a testament to our quality workforce, unique location and pro-business environment.

“We are truly grateful for their investment in our county and our citizens.”

Orangeburg County Council unanimously gave third and final reading to tax incentives for the company on Monday. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

The company will be served by the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities with power, water, gas and sewer.

County officials say wages will be above the county's average manufacturing wage.

“Thank you, Pet Supplies Plus, for selecting Orangeburg County as the site of your newest distribution facility,” Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer said. “It is a big win for the local community and skilled workers who will benefit from the plentiful number of job opportunities that will become available to them in the coming year. That’s a great outcome for us all.”

The announcement also received praise throughout the state.

“With its strategic location, Orangeburg County is brimming with potential, and this major, $53 million investment is proof of that,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We thank Pet Supplies Plus for its commitment to our state and people.”

S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said, “What a vote of confidence for South Carolina that Pet Supplies Plus is opening its fourth U.S. distribution center within our borders.

“We appreciate the company’s commitment to South Carolina and look forward to the transformative impact of these job opportunities in Orangeburg County.”

“SC Ports is excited to be a supply chain partner for Pet Supplies Plus, efficiently moving goods for the pet retail company’s new distribution center in Orangeburg County. Pet Supplies Plus’s investment in Orangeburg County will bring jobs and economic opportunities to the region. We are proud to support this port-dependent businesses’ growth, while further growing our port with the retail sector. Their investment demonstrates high confidence in SC Ports’ capacity and high-performance capabilities for retailers," SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said.

Founded in 1988, Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is one of the largest pet retail franchises in the United States, offering customers a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods and services.

Located in 40 states, Pet Supplies Plus has more than 630 stores, the majority of which are independently owned and operated by franchisees.

For more information on opportunities with Pet Supplies Plus, visit the company’s careers page at www.petsuppliesplus.com.