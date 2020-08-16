First and forward: Arts, entertainment and history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois Lusty

Lois Lusty was a driving force behind promoting the arts in Orangeburg. She and her husband founded the Orangeburg League of Arts as well as being the genesis behind the Orangeburg Arts Council that led to the development of the old river pavilion into a showplace for the arts. She was active with the I.P. Stanback Planetarium Advisory Committee, Girl Scouts, Newcomer’s Club, Orangeburg Garden Club, Orangeburg Music Club and the Carolina Friendship Club. She also was responsible for the annual art exhibit in the Statehouse lobby each year. She was named Orangeburg’s Citizen of the Year in 1988.

Vivian Glover

Author and journalist Vivian Glover has been an independent, freelance producer for NBC News and a contributing writer for MSNBC. Among numerous projects to her credit, the Orangeburg native co-produced the one-hour documentary, “Shared History,” in which descendants of the enslaved and their enslavers from Woodlands Plantation in Bamberg County engage in frank dialogues regarding the impact of race and relationships in the aftermath of American institutionalized slavery. The documentary aired nationally on PBS stations. Today Glover serves as Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center director of community arts and development.

Sylvia Hiers