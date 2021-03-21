Vaccines for fruit/veggie workers crucial heading into 2021 growing season

Cameron row crop and vegetable farmer Josh Johnson said he will plant about 50 acres of several varieties of beans, include butter beans, green, pink eye peas, and speckled beans and edamame.

In 2020, Johnson saw the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns on his farm. Food products that would normally have gone to restaurants instead went through GrowFood Carolina, which is a food hub in Charleston.

The food hub took the produce as part of a national coronavirus relief program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that encouraged food hubs to get product to the public through produce boxes.

"Last year turned out to be a good year because of the produce box plan," he said, noting he was able to get produce to locations as far away as Virginia Beach. "I am hoping for more in person sales at the package shed as well (in 2021)."

Though the pandemic appears to be on a downward trend, Johnson said restaurants in Charleston are still not at full capacity.

"We tried to develop a different market," he said. "Everyone got acclimated to the reality that you really need to know where your food comes from, who grew it and to have a personal relationship with a farmer as you do with a preacher or a mechanic."