T&D Region livestock farmers feel volatility in 2020

"Operations that can successfully manage annual cow costs (by keeping them below average) and marketing their calf crop successfully (by selling them above market averages) should be well positioned this year," Bolt said.

Correa said farmers have become creative during this time of pandemic.

"Many farmers and ranchers have explored options for selling freezer beef," she said. "For farmers who are having trouble selling cattle already processed, as a result of longer wait times, it has been challenging to keep up with demand."

"There has also been an influx of individuals purchasing livestock with the intent to finish them out before processing, which allows farmers and ranchers to make a profit on the animal without the uncertainty of doing so themselves," Correa said.

Both Correa and Bolt say feed prices have remained flat year to date.

"There appears to be an ample supply of hay and pasture conditions have continued in a positive direction. With that said, there are always local issues as it relates to amount of hay produced and the local demand, which can cause isolated problems for producers."

In The T&D Region, at least two farmers were dealing with some hay issues.