Poultry producers feel little impact from coronavirus but effects could come

The farm, which raises poultry for Columbia Farms, typically has about 280,000 chickens, or about five flocks, a year.

Brubaker said despite the number of uncertainties surrounding 2020, Brubaker Farm has come out relatively unscathed from the global turmoil.

"2020 hasn't really changed anything for us," Brubaker said, noting even with COVID-19, all has been normal. "It hasn't impacted us much."

While Funchess and Brubaker say they did not feel the ripple effects of COVID-19 on their farm, Clemson Extension Associate Professor of Agribusiness and Economist at the Sandhill Research and Education Center Dr. Adam Kantrovich said many poultry farmers described the year as "difficult" for the agriculture sector.

Kantrovich said many contract producers this year have had additional time between when a flock leaves the farm and the next flock moves in.

"The period of time has varied between grower and integrator," he said. "What this ends up doing is potentially pushing some income that was expected in this year to the following and, if these extended times between flocks continues into 2021, could reduce the number of total flocks a farmer will be paid on over a two-year period of time.