'It was a good season': Dryland corn leads way amid challenges in Orangeburg

"Soybeans are like corn prices, they are not where we want or need them to be but. Hopefully we can get them harvested and they yield as good as they look," Hutto said.

Wheat

About 3,000 acres were planted in 2020, yielding about 70 bushels of acre. This is down from where farmers would like to see yields of about 80 bushels plus per acre.

"Timely rains in the early spring helped the small grain crops this year," Croft said, noting wet conditions at harvest did hurt some fields.

Insect and disease pressure was average for the crop in 2020.

The story on wheat prices has been one of flux.

Prices have been on the rise and are now trading close to $6 per bushel, Croft said.

"This has increased the interest in planting wheat in the area for fall of 2020," he said, but the $6-a-bushel price is still below where farmers would like to see wheat at $8 per bushel.

"Low prices are continuing to cause planted acres to be really low compared to historic wheat planting in Orangeburg County and South Carolina in general," he said.