Bamberg County farmers face wet field conditions

“That is going to delay a little bit of our planting,” he said, adding that with Bamberg County’s "sandy soils’,"he is hoping "once the sunshine comes out and wind starts blowing" that fields will become a little more amenable to planting.

Varn said wheat acreage in the county has also gone up. Wheat has been hovering in the $6-a-bushel range.

“The price of wheat went up so farmers planted some acres of wheat that we have not had planted in a long time,” Varn said. “I have had more wheat calls than I have had in a long time.”

Bamberg County crop farmer Richard Rentz was busy laying down lime and fertilizer on his fields in the middle of March.

“I has warmed up and it feels like spring,” Rentz said during the March 12 interview.

Rentz says his planting plans coincide with commodity prices

“I am going to replace some cotton with some corn and probably put some grain sorghum in the mix,” he said. “The price of grains is up and we can lock in a pretty nice price for corn in the fall. It costs a little less to grow corn than to say cotton.”

Rentz said he is looking to book corn for about $5 a bushel or perhaps a little bit more.