Community of Character: Miller recognized for caring

Being the fourth of six children, Samaritan House Executive Director Henry Miller remembers how his upbringing taught him to be caring.

“I think about what my parents taught my five siblings and myself when we were coming up, the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Miller said.

The Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative selected Miller to represent “caring,” the character trait for the month of December.

As the executive director of the local homeless shelter, Miller shares his caring personality with the people he and his team help each day.

“Working here at the Samaritan House over the past two and a half years has really opened my eyes when it comes to the homeless population,” Miller said.

“It means a lot, especially being in the profession that I'm in. You wouldn't want somebody in this role that doesn't care about people. I was greatly, greatly appreciative for being nominated for this award. When I found out I received it, I really got excited,” Miller said.

Miller believes his reputation for caring is reflected in the trust that the community has shown him and the Samaritan House.

“When I think about the traits of a caring person, I think about helping build respect and trust with others,” Miller said.

“The community really must trust us to be able to ensure that we're going to do what's right by going out and purchasing these things for our residents here at Samaritan house," Miller said.

The Samaritan House, for instance, received gifts for residents to enjoy on Christmas Day.

Miller is thankful for those who donated.

“We’ve got different businesses, individuals, schools, colleges, churches, organizations, city and county employees that have all rallied together to show that they care about the homeless population in the Orangeburg community,” Miller said.

His position has taught him to have even greater sympathy for those in need, knowing that anyone can suffer from misfortune.

“There are all types of people from all walks of life that have come and stayed here at the Samaritan house,” Miller said.

“We've had college graduates, we've had skilled professionals, we've had people with addictions, we’ve had mental health and the list goes on. However, all of them are human and deserve the right to be treated with respect, dignity and care,” Miller said.

“I’ve often thought about this and somebody brought to my attention: Nobody grows up wanting to be homeless, but there are circumstances that cause people to be homeless,” Miller said.

“Just know that we here at the Samaritan house, we understand and we can help pull things back together to get an individual back on the path to being what they want to be in life,” Miller said.

The Samaritan House works to inspire and motivate residents and show them “this is not the end, this is just a stopping point,” Miller said. The Samaritan House works “to help them get back on the path to doing what's right in their lives.”

Miller says caring means, “you are willing to put the needs of others first.”

“You do not mind doing things for others, like getting a cup of water, getting a cup of tea, or just helping someone out that is homeless," he said.

"When I think about caring for people, it's not a hard task," Miller said.