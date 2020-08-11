Zion's rookie year will end without postseason berth

If Williamson's rookie season is indeed done, here are the final numbers: 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 58% shooting, albeit in only 24 games. There are many rookies over the years who averaged more points and grabbed more rebounds, but none of them scored as much, rebounded as often and shot as well — the big difference — as Williamson this season.

Williamson was asked Sunday what he learned from a year that included injury, frustration, a pandemic and racial strife.

He took several seconds before answering.

“Just live life, moment by moment,” Williamson said. “Learn from each moment, learn from each experience and just take those lessons and apply it to your life.”

It was not an unsuccessful season, at least not by all measures. Williamson is a rookie of the year finalist along with heavily favored fellow South Carolinian Ja Morant of Memphis and Kendrick Nunn of Miami, though he isn't expected to win the award simply because he didn't play in many games.