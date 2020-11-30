You're worthy of commitment

Dear Annie: I've been seeing this man since we met in 2017. He hasn't introduced me to any family members or friends. When I ask him why, he always says there's never a chance to. I'm thinking to myself that there have been plenty of chances, but he just doesn't take them. This is especially true during the holidays, when he goes to see them.

I've asked him if he's ashamed to be seen with me, and he says no. I have asked him why he won't commit to me, and he says that would be a major commitment. I've already told him that if he wants to date other women, then he should leave me be. -- Broken Heart

Dear Broken Heart: The only way to put your heart back together is to get as far away from this man as possible. Three years is a long time for someone not to introduce you to his friends or family. I smell a rat. Maybe he has a wife or serious girlfriend. You deserve much better than this man. Like ripping off a Band-Aid, it will sting when you first leave him. However, in the long run, you will be much better off with a connected and compassionate partner who wants you to be a part of his whole life.