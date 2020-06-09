Your mother warned you about this

Jeffree Star, a makeup artist, said, "If you wear bold, bright clothes, you can't have a bad day."

So that is the secret of success at the bridge table -- dazzle your opponents.

I was soberly dressed when this deal occurred. Look only at the South hand. You open one diamond, West overcalls one spade, partner passes, and East advances with two hearts. What would you do now?

When I first saw my hand, I was hoping for a fun auction to some stratospheric level. But those dreams were soon dashed. Still, I thought I saw a chance for a coup. I jumped to three no-trump!

As I anticipated, that was passed out. West led the heart seven, and my dummy appeared with the heart king. Wonderful! Two hearts and seven diamonds for contract bid and made. But just in case West had a diamond void, I took the first trick with my heart ace and cashed the diamond ace. If West had pitched, I would have crossed to the heart king and returned a diamond to my 10.

But it wasn't West who discarded, it was East! That was so unfair.