Your last resort might be someone's only resort

Dear Annie: Because of the pandemic, people have cleared the shelves of many food items, including flour and prepared foods. After those were wiped out, they started buying up gluten-free foods, leaving those with food allergies with limited products to buy.

They don't need that gluten-free flour, but they buy it anyway. My daughter has several food allergies, such as gluten, dairy, egg, tomatoes, bananas, garlic and pineapple, among others. Needless to say, her options for prepared foods are very limited.

When people without food allergies buy up the food she needs, she goes without.

They don't need that gluten-, dairy- and egg-free macaroni and cheese, but she does. She usually does most of her cooking from scratch, but it is nice once in a while to have something easy to make.

Please, if you don't have food allergies, leave those products for people who do. -- Save the Gluten-Free

Dear Save the Gluten-Free: This is a great reminder for everyone to just take what they need when shopping. Hopefully, your message will make people think twice before they take specialty food that your daughter and others need.