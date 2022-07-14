Your enemies can be your friends

As I have no doubt mentioned before a few times, forcing an opponent to make a lead that helps you is a situation "devoutly to be wish'd."

Today's deal is a good example. How should South play in four hearts after West leads the diamond queen?

The auction dates this deal. These days, everyone would either make a four-level Texas transfer into four hearts or start with Stayman and end in four spades. With the bad heart break, to make four spades required finding the trump queen.

In four hearts, given the three certain trump losers, it seems as if declarer will have to locate the spade queen as well, but that isn't necessarily so.

South should start by eliminating the minors, which ought to pass off peacefully. He wins with the diamond ace (the honor from the shorter side first), cashes dummy's top clubs, discarding a spade from hand, ruffs the club eight, plays a diamond to the king and ruffs dummy's last diamond. Now South leads a trump. When West plays the 10, declarer ducks in the dummy. Unless the hearts are 4-0, East will have to win the trick and give away the contract.

What can he lead? If a trump, South loses only two heart tricks. If a spade, East finds the queen. Finally, if a minor-suit card, it concedes a ruff-and-sluff. Declarer sluffs a spade from his hand and ruffs in the dummy, no longer having a spade loser to worry about.

Get quizzes and instructional material from Phillip by subscribing to bridgeforeveryone.com. It costs $10 per month.