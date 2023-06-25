Today's Birthday (06/25/23)— Connect and collaborate with friends this year. Develop investigations and explorations with steady preparation. Share autumn sweetness with family at home, before adapting with winter social changes. Spring cleaning renovates for domestic harmony, centering you for summer career laurels. Teamwork is your superpower.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Assess terrain for solid footing. Anticipate hidden dangers or risks. Strengthen immunities with good food, exercise and rest. Your partner comes to the rescue.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — Clean messes and finish chores before going out to play. Avoid traffic, conflict or arguments. Don't fall for empty promises.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Nurture your household through changes.Complications require adaptation. Avoid scams or tricks. For greater peace and ease, clean domestic messes. Romance comes later.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Pay attention to the news. An unexpected discovery could impact your own story. Miscommunications proliferate. Rumors spark like wildfire. Listen more than you speak.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— To day is an 8 — Carefully review shared financial accounts. Monitor for leaks or errors. Don't rely on luck where money is concerned. Check orders, invoices and statements.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Navigate personal changes or complications. Don't believe everything you read. Consider what's most important. Focus on basics. Reinforce foundational structures. Dress for success.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Postpone travel or crowds. You're especially sensitive. Private settings encourage peaceful productivity. Process recent transitions. Plan and prepare for your next public appearance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Unexpected barriers to team goals require adaptation. Don't let miscommunications or misunderstandings divide friends. Help others to clarify and resolve. Notice what they're missing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Focus on practical work priorities. Advance a professional project by reinforcing foundational structures. Fantasy versions don't match reality. Get expert support with challenges.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Carefully map and prepare your investigation. Check deadlines, meetings and reservations. Monitor conditions closely and proceed with caution. Beware illusions. Stick to practical plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — Strengthen financial foundations. Together you can rake in a bundle, if you can avoid silly arguments. Maintain patience and a sense of humor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Collaborate and pull together despite misunderstandings or delays. An argument is not worth winning. Support each other around a challenge.

