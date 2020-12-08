Young boy's comments spark concerns

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is only 7 years old, and I think he is experiencing puberty already. He explained to me what an erection is, but he doesn't understand why it happens when it does. I have been so nervous about the coming questions because of his age. I'm worried that he will begin to understand what it means. He's way too young to experience those types of feelings and urges. What do I do, and how do I explain what is happening to him, while ensuring his innocence for a few more years? -- Mama's Growing Boy

DEAR MAMA'S GROWING BOY: I did some reading on this subject, and I am happy to report that you shouldn't have anything to be worried about. Medical professionals say that it is natural for a young child to occasionally have an erection. It doesn't necessarily mean that he is going into puberty prematurely.

The wisdom I gleaned suggests that you tell your son the basics about his body, starting with the fact that the penis has the primary function of urinating. That's what it's for. Add to that: occasionally it changes in shape and size. Just like an eye twitch or a kneejerk, it sometimes moves or changes a bit. It always comes back to normal after a while.