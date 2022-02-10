You should obey the rule of law

Once, when playing in a tournament in London and sitting North, I bid seven diamonds after a competitive auction in which our opponents had preempted us out of Blackwood. East sacrificed in seven hearts, whereupon West took the diamond ace from his hand, licked the back of the card and stuck it to his forehead! My partner, West, the kibitzers and I started laughing. East, properly keeping his eyes on his cards, wondered why.

If a card is exposed during the auction, it becomes a penalty card, to be played at the first legal opportunity. There are some other possibilities, but they didn't arise in this deal. Uncoincidentally, it also features the diamond ace.

West's bid of four no-trump was wild with 4=8 distribution. Then, when South bid seven diamonds, East couldn't wait for his turn. He doubled and immediately led the diamond ace!

South, realizing that seven diamonds was doomed, retreated to seven no-trump. Declarer was now permitted to stop West from leading a diamond! Smiling to himself, West selected the spade five. Expecting West to be 5=7 in the black suits, declarer tried to restrict his losses. He finessed the spade jack at trick one; then, with the aid of three finesses, he took four heart tricks. Next, South played a club to dummy's king and cashed dummy's spade ace and king. Finally, he led a club to the ace, preparing to concede down four, when something strange happened. East, being out of clubs, was forced to discard the exposed diamond ace!

