You must see it through, not quit

Players below the expert level seem to have trouble with a redouble after an opposing takeout double at the one-level. It shows 10 high-card points or more, and the simplest agreement is that the opening side either buys the contract or doubles the opponents for penalty.

In today's deal from an online game, I do not know why West opened one club rather than one no-trump. North's takeout double was dangerous with only two hearts. She should have overcalled one spade, which is permissible on a four-card suit when that suit is strong, the hand contains at least 12 high-card points and the hand is unsuitable for a takeout double because it has fewer than three cards in an unbid major. After East redoubled, South's one-heart advance promised nothing because he was marked with a bad hand. However, here, he would have done better to pass, reaching a preferable spade contract. Finally, East should have doubled one heart for penalty.

West led the diamond ace, shifted to the club king, played a second club to East's ace, regained the lead in diamonds and tried to cash the club queen. Declarer ruffed and played a trump to the queen and king. East led her singleton spade to dummy's queen. The next trump went to West's jack. When he led a spade, East ruffed and cashed the heart ace to defeat the contract by two tricks.

Minus 100 was an 86.7% board for North-South. Minus 300 in one heart doubled would have been 53.3% for East-West. (Seven East-West pairs made three no-trump.)

