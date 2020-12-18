You don't have to be outside

Over the course of two months, the researchers had 36 volunteers spend at least 10 minutes three times per week in a variety of outdoor environments. These included public parks, the green spaces near their places of work or their own backyards. The participants could either sit still or stroll around during their outdoor time, but they were banned from chatting, reading or using screens of any kind. In order to rule out the known benefits of exercise, they were also asked to refrain from vigorous physical activity prior to their nature walks.

Before and after each outing, samples of saliva, which contains the stress hormone cortisol, were collected from each volunteer. Analysis of the saliva samples revealed that the volunteers returned from their nature outings with lower levels of cortisol than they started out with. Surprisingly, the biggest drops in the stress hormone occurred in the first 20 to 30 minutes of nature immersion. Benefits continued after that, but more gradually. Neither the time of day that someone chose to be outdoors nor where they spent their time played a role in the stress reduction. According to this study, the simple act of stepping outside into a green space began to bring relief.

The time frame that this study reveals is certainly new, but research about the benefits of spending time in nature dates back to the 1970s. We hope that, with proximity to a park and the low bar of 20 to 30 minutes, you'll be able to persuade your family to make being outdoors a regular part of their lives.

