WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that the U.S. and China "can and need to find a way to live together" in spite of their strained relations, which have worsened in recent months.

In a speech at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, Yellen called for "cooperation on the urgent global challenges of our day" between the countries for the sake of maintaining global stability, while supporting economic restrictions on China to advance U.S national security interests.

She called out China's business and human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet while striking a conciliatory tone about how there is "a future in which both countries share in and drive global economic progress."

"We seek a healthy economic relationship with China: one that fosters growth and innovation in both countries," Yellen said.

Relations between the two countries have become increasingly strained after the discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon in U.S. air space and since the Communist nation has grown its ties with Russia despite its continued invasion into Ukraine.