Yankees outfielder granted restraining order against fan

NEW YORK (AP) — A Bronx Supreme Court judge granted a protective order for Yankees outfielder and former Holly Hill Academy/College of Charleston standout Brett Gardner against a fan.

Gardner, 36, filed the request last week against Gina Devasahayam and said in court documents she has "harassed and menaced" him and his family, The New York Post reported.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Eddie McShan said he granted the request Monday because of "the possibility of injury."

Gardner has told the court that Devasahayam believes they have some sort of relationship, but he says they have never met in person.

She has been banned by the Yankees from Yankee Stadium, having said that Gardner sends her secret signals while he is on the field during games.

Devasahayam, 46, told The Post outside the courtroom that they met on social media.

The judge gave Devasahayam until Thursday to offer evidence to alter the ruling.

