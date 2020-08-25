Yankees-Braves postponed by rainy weather, DH set Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Yankees are having to sit out another day, this time because of the weather.

Rain in Atlanta forced a postponement of the Braves’ game against the Yankees, delaying the debut of Ian Anderson and the return of Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list.

The Yankees were eager to get back on the field after their three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

Now, the Yankees will have to wait until a Wednesday doubleheader at Truist Park, which would mean a six-day layoff since their last game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

A pair of seven-inning contests will be played Wednesday in Atlanta. Anderson is scheduled to face Cole in the opener, while Masahiro Tanaka (0-1) goes against Braves ace Max Fried (4-0) in the nightcap.

Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in 2016 and the Braves' top pitching prospect, is set to face New York ace Cole (4-0) who has a 20-game winning streak in the regular season, tied for the third-longest in baseball history.

