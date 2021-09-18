XFINITY SERIES: Allmendinger slides past Cindric to steal Bristol win, title

Allmendinger and Cindric were side-by-side on the restart for a frenzied two laps around the 0.533-mile concrete bullring in which Cindric, Allemdinger and Allgaier traded the lead and bounced off one another multiple times.

Allmendinger finally surged to the lead only to be caught by Cindric, again, as the two banged doors hurtling toward the checkered flag. Both cars began to spin and were sideways as Allmendinger stole the victory, and they continued to crash after the finish.

The win gave Allemendinger the regular-season title over Cindric by 10 points. More important, it tied the two at the top of the standings for the start of the playoffs next week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 39-year-old Allmendinger is in a career resurgence this season, his first running full-time again because Kaulig Racing slowly lured him back into their Chevrolet. He'd been partially retired but agreed to help Kaulig start its team.

What started as a race here, a race there, is now a full run at the championship that has captured fans who adore the enthusiastic journeyman who had a chance once to win the Indianapolis 500 only to come back last month and win NASCAR's first race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.