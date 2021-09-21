XFINITY SERIES: Allmendinger and Cindric primed for NASCAR title fight

He had reasonable goals with Kaulig, a team that had only scored one victory away from road courses and superspeedways at the start of the season, and running for his first major championship seemed to be a reach. Now in this position, he's not taking anything for granted.

"We've seen when I can get down and how low of a point that is," Allmendinger said. "So I really try to celebrate and be happy about all these great moments. I know the saying is, 'Don't let the highs get too high and the lows too low,' but I've thrown that out the window because I've experienced lows and I'm loving this."

Cindric certainly wasn't pleased with the Bristol finish, which cost him a second consecutive regular season title. But he has an appreciation for Allmendinger and the renewed passion in the journeyman driver.

"There's something to be said for where he's at in his life and his career and how motivated he still is," Cindric said. "Anyone who knows him, that's not much of a surprise, but I think he's hungry as ever and he doesn't care what anyone else thinks and he knows he's definitely more at the end than he is at the beginning. It's fun to see him that way."