Xander Schauffele, again, right in major mix at Masters

Schauffele is in a cluster of four players at 7 under, joined by Marc Leishman, Justin Rose and Will Zalatoris. Schauffele caught perhaps a bit of a break at the par-4 18th when his approach skipped right of the green and toward the spectators, his ball stopping only after hitting the leg of someone's chair.

He salvaged par to remain in the tie for second.

"It was a good spot," Schauffele said.

He and Matsuyama were on the 11th hole when play was halted for a little more than an hour as a line of thunderstorms made its way into the area. The delay didn't slow him down; he made birdie on the par-5 13th, then rolled in a 60-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th.

That putt temporarily pulled him even with Matsuyama; his playing partner rolled in a 5-footer for eagle at the 15th moments later, then made birdie on his next two holes as well.

"I was happy to make my 60-foot eagle putt on 15," Schauffele said. "I knew Hideki was going to make his. I was just trying to stay in touch."

Schauffele is 8 under on the par 5s this week, 1 over on everything else. But he has also avoided the big mistake, and had his best scoring round of the week on a day where he missed seven greens and six fairways — his worst showing of the week in both areas.