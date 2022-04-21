X-ray vision would really help

Bridge is a difficult game because one is operating with incomplete information. If only one had X-ray vision, the game would be much easier.

Today's deal was played in an English tournament. Defending against three no-trump, West led the spade four, East put in the 10, and South won with the king. Now came the diamond five: three, king, ace. East continued with the spade queen, ace and six, declarer winning the last. What should West have discarded?

Passing out one spade would have escaped criticism, but everyone hates to play dead at the one-level. So most Norths balanced with two diamonds, despite the risk that East-West might have then raced into four hearts. South bid three no-trump because he knew he would be able to place the cards well.

West led his spade, and East played the 10, following the "rule" of conceding a sure loser as quickly as possible in a suit you wish to establish. South had seven tricks: two spades, three hearts and two clubs. Clearly, the diamonds had to be established, but without letting East get the lead twice: first to establish his spades and then to cash them.

On the low diamond lead at trick two, if West had put in the queen, declarer would have played low from the dummy. So West had to play low. Dummy's king was put up, losing to East's ace. East continued with three rounds of spades. Now West should have seen the importance of discarding the diamond queen, which would have defeated the contract. But he wasn't willing to throw overboard his only winning card.

