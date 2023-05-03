LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood writers picketing to preserve pay and job security outside major studios and streamers braced for a long fight at the outset of a strike that immediately forced late-night shows into hiatus, put other productions on pause and had the entire industry slowing its roll.

The first Hollywood strike in 15 years commenced Tuesday as the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America stopped working when their contract expired.

The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects, among other demands — all conditions it says have been diminished in the content boom of the streaming era.

"Everything's changed, but the money has changed in the wrong direction," said Kelly Galuska, 39, a writer for " The Bear " on FX and "Big Mouth" on Netflix, who picketed at Fox Studios in Los Angeles with her 3-week-old daughter. "It's a turning point in the industry right now. And if we don't get back to even, we never will."

The last Hollywood strike, from the same union in 2007 and 2008, took three months to resolve. With no talks or even plans to talk pending between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios and productions companies, there is no telling how long writers will have to go without pay, or how many major productions will be delayed, shortened or scrapped.

"We'll stay out as long as it takes," Josh Gad, a writer for shows including "Central Park" and an actor in films including "Frozen," said from the Fox picket line.