Wright, d'Arnaud lead Braves to sweep Marlins, reach NLCS

"It's pretty cool to have that many shutouts, and it points to how good we've been as a staff," the 25-year-old Wright said, perhaps not fully grasping the team's place in history.

Atlanta had lost eight straight Division Series, including in each of the previous two seasons, before outscoring the Marlins 18-5, including 11-0 in the final two games. The Braves are 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA in the postseason, allowing five runs in 49 innings after ranking 15th in the majors in the regular season with a 4.41 ERA.

The staff has fanned 59 batters and walked nine with just 30 hits in the postseason.

"It's been fun," catcher Travis d'Arnaud said. "They've just been executing."

There were only a few scattered cheers as the Braves wrapped up the series in an almost empty Minute Maid Park, where the only fans allowed were players' friends and families.

They will play the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego in the NLCS starting Monday in Arlington, Texas. They had not advanced to the NLCS since they were led by Chipper Jones and the Big Three pitchers, a team managed by Bobby Cox.

First baseman Freddie Freeman, who has spent his entire 11-year career with the Braves, understands more than most what finally returning to the Championship Series means.