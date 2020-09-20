Wright, Acuña lead 1st-place Braves to 7-0 win over Mets

"I'm not too worried about it," Wright said about claiming a rotation spot in the postseason. "Whatever the team wants me to do to help the team out, that's what I'll do."

The loss damaged the postseason hopes of the Mets, who began the day 1 1/2 games out of the final NL playoff spot.

"Time is ticking away," center fielder Brandon Nimmo said. "We don't have many more (games) to try and recover."

Wright and Porcello were unlikely candidates for a pitchers' duel. They came in a combined 2-9 with a 6.45 ERA, but both entered the sixth working on a one-hit shutout.

Wright (2-4), who walked 20 batters over 25 innings in his first seven starts this season and had never pitched beyond the sixth in 10 career starts, retired the first eight batters before Wilson Ramos doubled down the left-field line. The 24-year-old right-hander set down the next 11 before walking J.D. Davis.

"I don't know that there's ever a bad time for a kid like that to find himself and get the confidence and get himself going," Snitker said.

Will Smith entered and got Dominic Smith to hit into an inning-ending double play.