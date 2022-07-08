Worry about your own tricks

Sallust lived in the years just before the calendar went from B.C. to A.D. (How did they number the years in B.C., not knowing that A.D. was on its way?) He pointed out that a person can be "greedy for the property of others, extravagant with his own." That sums up the declarer in today's deal rather well.

West opened the attack against three no-trump with the heart jack. Declarer won on the board, played a diamond to his queen and led a second diamond. West's discard was irritating. East won this trick and switched to the spade jack. South had to finesse, but when it lost and West returned a spade, South could do no better than win seven tricks.

South said, "The textbooks are right. Once I knew West was long in hearts, I should have played for East to be long in diamonds. I would have made an overtrick."

It is true that that is often a reliable guideline, but South had overlooked the danger in a spade shift from East. With six winners in the other suits, only three tricks were needed from diamonds. South could afford to concede two diamond tricks as long as he didn't lose control of another suit while establishing the diamonds.

The guaranteed play is to finesse through East for the diamond jack at trick two. Even if West can win with the jack, he cannot hurt South with a spade switch. Whatever happens, declarer must end with at least nine tricks.

South had greedily hoped to lose only one diamond trick, but he had been too extravagant with his own resources in the suit.