World oil demand forecast to suffer biggest drop ever

LONDON (AP) — Global demand for oil will fall this year by the most ever due to the economic lockdowns enforced around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade's worth of growth. The agency, which advises nations on energy use, expects the slide in demand to be the most intense this month. In what it calls a "Black April" for the energy market, demand is forecast to drop to its lowest since 1995.

"We may see it was the worst year in the history of global oil markets," said Fatih Birol, head of the Paris-based IEA.

The price of crude has fallen by over 60% since the start of the year due to a pricing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and then the economic devastation wrought by the virus outbreak. It fell further on Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark hitting a new 18-year low of under $20 a barrel and raising questions about the efficacy of a global pact reached this week to reduce oversupply.