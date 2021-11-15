World championships are back in person

The World Bridge Federation is planning on returning to normal, with championships in Salsomaggiore, Italy, in the spring of 2022.

The United States will send two teams for each event: Bermuda Bowl (open), Venice Cup (women), d'Orsi Trophy (seniors) and Wuhan Cup (mixed).

The two Bermuda Bowl qualifiers are Nick Nickell-Ralph Katz, Eric Greco-Geoff Hampson and Bobby Levin-Steve Weinstein; and Warren Spector-John Kranyak-Gavin Wolpert and Kevin Bathurst-John Hurd (with Vince Demuy added as the sixth player).

In the USA1 final, Nickell survived a close match against Spector. After 75 of the 120 boards, Spector led by 39 international match points (141-102). But in the next set, Nickell gained 53 IMPs (64-11), aided by this deal, and was never headed again, winning by 21 IMPs (220-199).

In the auction, Nickell (North) did well to bid four no-trump, showing both minors. Against five clubs, Spector (West) understandably, but fatally, led a low heart. Katz (South) won with his queen, crossed to the heart ace and ran the club jack. He repeated the finesse, and when West showed out, declarer claimed 11 tricks: two hearts, five diamonds and four clubs.

Note that five diamonds by North would surely have failed. East would have led a high spade and shifted to a heart.

At the other table, Weinstein (East) raised only to three hearts, and Bathurst (South) cautiously passed. Levin (West) lost one spade, one heart, two diamonds and one club to go down one, but Nickell won 11 IMPs.

