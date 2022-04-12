Workplace conversations seem inappropriate

DEAR HARRIETTE: While at work the other day, my co-workers had a casual discussion about whether or not transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in women's sports. The general consensus among my co-workers was that they think it's unfair for someone who was born male to compete against women. The discussion definitely rubbed me the wrong way. I'm sure that they meant no harm, but I don't think that these kinds of conversations are appropriate for the workplace. Should I tell a higher-up? -- Office Complaint

DEAR OFFICE COMPLAINT: In general, I think it can be tricky to discuss controversial, politically charged topics at work. Yet, human nature sets the stage for people to discuss what's top of mind in our culture.

As to the question of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in women's sports, it is a legitimate topic being debated right now in sports. The topic does not need to be off limits. If there is biased judgment being bandied about, that's a different story. What might have been good would have been to find someone in support of this idea so the conversation could be inclusive of all viewpoints.

I look forward to the possibility of open discussion about a range of topics being welcome as long as people are not inappropriately judgmental in the process.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother recently came to visit my new apartment. She stayed with me for four days. While I was at work one day, she thought it would be nice to surprise me by redecorating my bedroom. She didn't put any of my old decorations away in storage or anything, she just tossed everything out. I am furious with her. I really liked how my room was decorated before. My mom has been somewhat of a control freak my entire life, so when I moved out, it meant something to me that I was finally able to do things my own way.

Decorating my apartment on my own signified my independence, my adulthood and my freedom. I feel that she tried to snatch that all away from me by throwing out my stuff without my permission. We got into a big fight, and she left early because of it. What should I do? -- Control Freak

DEAR CONTROL FREAK: You have every right to be angry. Your mother crossed a line. She did not respect you, your home or your independence. She may need time to cool down. You both may. But I think you should reach out to her when you are calm and reiterate that you believe she violated your privacy and your home, and you do not appreciate it. Tell her that if she is to visit your home in the future, she must be respectful of it.

