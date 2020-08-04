Working through emotional affair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I have been with my husband for 23 years now, married for the last eight. A year ago, I found out that my husband had been communicating with an old high school girlfriend without my knowledge. They ran into each other seven years ago and had been talking daily. He used his work phone so I wouldn't be able to suspect anything. She knew he was married, and that we have five kids.

He's accepted responsibility and has said he understands it is a form of cheating. He's apologized and says he has no romantic feelings for this woman. They were just friends. I called her one day to ask if she had feelings for my husband. She said she did not.

A year later, I still don't trust my husband. I feel insecure and think maybe there's something missing from our marriage that this woman provided for him. I just can't get over the betrayal. The people I have spoken with say it's not worth ending our marriage over. But I can't let it go. I've always believed cheating is a deal breaker, and that's exactly what he's done to me. I love my husband very much, but I don't think I can get past his emotional affair. Am I overreacting by considering ending my marriage for this? -- Hurt and Confused