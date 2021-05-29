Working dumb hours

Dear Annie: I work in health and wellness for the largest retailer in the world. I love my job, but there are so many things I don't understand.

Management is always on us about making money, but no matter what we do, it is never enough. We reside in a depressed area and really do quite well for where we live.

With all the pressure management puts on us about sales and eliminating waste, our district manager demands that we work such wasteful hours. We are at the office until 8 in the evening even though no one comes in that late. I keep looking for something to do. We work from 12 to 5 on Sundays, and usually there are no customers -- just people walking by asking, "Why are you working on a Sunday?" On Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and other holidays, we work from 9 to 6. It is not unusual to have customers who are on vacation and want trial contact lenses because theirs are ripped or lost. When we can't give them what they want (we need a doctor's permission to give out contacts), they become irate. Sometimes it gets intense. This is pretty much how the day goes -- dealing with irate customers and getting no sales.

What can we do to let members of management know there are better ways to treat their employees and still save money? -- Love My Job but Just Don't Understand