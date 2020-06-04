Workers can't file for unemployment

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a wonderful nanny who has been taking care of my daughter for three years. When the quarantine began, we told her not to come to work because that was the rule. We continued to pay her. Since that time, I have lost my job. No one knows when these restrictions will end, and my husband and I don't think we can continue to pay her salary. We love her, but we are quickly depleting our savings. We didn't declare her salary on our taxes, so I don't think she is eligible for unemployment insurance. How should we handle this? -- Losing the Nanny

DEAR LOSING THE NANNY: Sadly, there are thousands of families in your position. Paying workers under the table, so to speak, has always been dangerous -- and illegal -- even though it is a common practice. The reality is that if you did not declare your nanny as an employee and pay the proper payroll taxes for her, she cannot receive unemployment insurance now. If you can no longer afford to pay your nanny, talk to her and explain your circumstances. Let her know that because of your life changes, you cannot continue to pay her.

To learn more, go to bit.ly/NANNYCARE.